UNITYPOINT APPOINTS MARKHAM AS NEW C-O-O

UnityPoint Health of Sioux City has announced the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer.

Chad Markham has assumed day-to-day leadership duties at the hospital, succeeding Leah Glasgo, who was named president and CEO at the Fort Dodge UnityPoint facility in November.

Lynn Wold, president and CEO of Sioux City’s UnityPoint Health, says Markham is a proven leader within the organization.

He joined UnityPoint in November 2009 and served recently as a senior vice president, overseeing the development of the Sunnybrook Medical Plaza.