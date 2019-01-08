SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT BY DONATING BLOOD ON WEDNESDAY

You can show your support for local police on Wednesday by donating a pint of blood.

Claire DeRoin of Sioux City’s LifeServe Blood Center says they are partnering with Iowa C.O.P.S. to host a special blood drive across the state on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day:

OC………….enjoy some doughnuts. :25

Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors, C.O.P.S. provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Iowa C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public of the need to provide ongoing support to the law enforcement profession and its survivors.

DeRoin says there are a few blood types where there is a special need because of a short supply:

OC……….every blood type. ;12

You may book an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

The LifeServe Blood Center is located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive near Applebees and is open from 7am until 6pm.