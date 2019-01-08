POLICE CONTINUE ARTHUR ST. SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Sioux City Police are continuing their investigation of a shooting that took place Monday afternoon where the victim apparently was accidentally shot.

Police say a male victim was shot in the head in the 4500 block of Arthur Street shortly after 3p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say another person was present at the time of the shooting.

The names of those involved and the condition of the male victim have not been released at this time.