NOEM OUTLINES SOUTH DAKOTA PRIORITIES AS GOVERNOR

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has outlined her priorities in her first State of the State address.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that she wants to continue the fiscal integrity that the state enjoyed the last eight years under former Governor Dennis Daugaard:

One priority is to connect more people to high-speed internet, especially in the state’s rural areas:

Noem also talked about protecting and enhancing the state’s pheasant hunting industry as South Dakota’s “Sportsman in Chief”:

Noem says she wants to break down barriers to filling workforce shortages, and announced a pilot project to build new modular multi-unit houses at the state prison.

She also will direct the state to work with professional groups and boards to review licensing requirements.

Noem also pledged to tackle methamphetamine abuse, saying a plan would reach her desk by the end of the legislative session to “stare down” the state’s meth problem.

South Dakota’s House Republican leader says Governor Kristi Noem is excited to move the state forward, praising Noem for setting lofty goals in her first State of the State address.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm said Tuesday that he’s looking forward to digging more into the specifics to make “some of these great things happen.”

Democratic legislative leaders say they share Noem’s priorities in areas including drug addiction, workforce housing and job training.

But Democratic Senate leader Troy Heinert said Noem’s speech was missing discussion about the K-12 funding formula, getting people access to health care and online sales tax revenues.

The 2019 legislative session opened Tuesday and runs into late March.

Audio courtesy South Dakota Public Broadcasting