NEBRASKA STATE PATROL STARTS TRAINING NEW TROOPERS

The Nebraska State Patrol has started training for the next class to join the ranks as State Troopers.

Captain Jeff Roby oversees 16 recruits in Camp 60 that began Monday at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Grand Island:

The sixteen recruits hailing from Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota include Kristen McCrea from Pierre, South Dakota:



Captain Roby told the recruits that they will be working hard for the next several weeks:

The recruits will graduate on June 21st.

The next NSP training camp, Camp 61, will begin in July.