DURHAM TO CONTINUE AS HEAD OF IOWA ECONOMIC AUTHORITY

Debi Durham of Sioux City will remain as head of Iowa Economic Development Authority under Governor Kim Reynolds.

Durham will also serve as director at the Iowa Finance Authority.

She has been IEDA Director since January of 2011 and prior to that served for 15 years as President and CEO of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Reynolds says Durham’s extensive experience in state government and on economic issues makes her an asset to both departments.

Durham says she’s humbled to continue serving and looks forward to partnering with the professional teams at both IEDA and IFA to help the state grow by prioritizing job creation and community investment.