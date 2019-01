CONE PARK TO HOST RIVER-CADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES

EVEN THOUGH THERE’S NOT A LOT OF SNOW ON THE GROUND IN SIOUX CITY, THAT WON’T STOP THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES FROM SOON TAKING PLACE.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS CONE PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN HOST THE EVENT:

CLAEYS SAYS THERE’S PRIZES FOR EACH DIVISION:

HE SAYS DESIGN CREATIVITY IS A BIG PART OF THE FUN:

THOSE ARE AVAILABLE AT THE CITY PARKS AND REC OFFICE IN THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER.

THE FEBRUARY 10TH EVENT AT CONE PARK IS FREE AND CO-SPONSORED BY RIVER-CADE, WINNAVEGAS, THE CITY PARKS AND REC DEPARTMENT AND THE LOCAL SERTOMA CLUB.