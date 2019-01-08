BCU’s Wolfe NAIA DII Player of the Week

Briar Cliff’s Jay Wolfe has been named the NAIA National Men’s Basketball Division II Player of the Week.

Wolfe led the Chargers to a pair of victories on the week as Briar Cliff defeated Midland 111-90 on the road and won an overtime thriller with (RV) Hastings 106-103 as part of the CNOS Classic at the Tyson Events Center.

The senior from Creston, Iowa scored a career-high 38 points in the win over the Warriors and just missed a triple double against the Broncos with 26 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He averaged 32 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and two steals per game for the week.

“Jay had an outstanding week for us,” said head coach Mark Svagera. “His efficiency and playmaking made us go offensively. He’s been a leader for us all year long, but in the last month he’s really taken his game to an even higher level.”

Wolfe leads the Chargers this season in scoring (22.0 points per game), rebounding (6.8 per game), assists (3.2 per game) and steals (1.6 per game). He and the rest of the team take on Jamestown at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center.