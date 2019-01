YANKTON WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN TRAIN AND VAN CRASH

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Yankton woman who died when the van she was driving collided with a train in Bon Homme County.

The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Isabelle Plath died at the scene last Thursday night at a BNSF Railway crossing on state Highway 25 near Scotland.

No one on the train was hurt.

Plath was alone in her vehicle when the accident took place.