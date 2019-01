THERE’S STILL TIME TO APPLY FOR HOME HEATING BILL HELP

EVEN THOUGH TEMPERATURES HAVE BEEN GENERALLY WARMER THAN NORMAL THIS WINTER, SOME PEOPLE NEED HELP WITH PAYING THEIR HOME HEATING BILLS.

THAT HELP IS AVAILABLE THROUGH LIHEAP, THE LOW INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, OFFERED LOCALLY THROUGH THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND.

AGENCY DIRECTOR JEAN LOGAN SAYS THE PROGRAM PROVIDES FUNDS TO QUALIFYING RESIDENTS TO PARTIALLY PAY THEIR HOME HEATING BILL.

YOU MAY APPLY ANYTIME DURING THE WINTER MONTHS:

ELIGIBLE RESIDENTS CAN RECEIVE FEDERAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE OF UP TO $400 TO HELP PAY FOR THEIR UTILITY BILL:

LOGAN SAYS YOU SHOULD MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO APPLY, BECAUSE YOU WILL NEED TO BRING SOME DOCUMENTS WITH YOU:

BUT IF YOU DO QUALIFY, REMEMBER THAT LIHEAP ONLY COVERS PART OF THE BILL, AND YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE BALANCE.

ON MAY 1ST, THAT BALANCE COMES DUE WHEN THE LIHEAP GRACE PERIOD ENDS:

LOGAN SAYS SHE HAS RECEIVED OVER 1800 APPLICATIONS SO FAR, AND EXPECTS TO HELP AROUND 3500.

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE BY CONTACTING THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-274-1610 OR CHECK THEIR WEBSITE.