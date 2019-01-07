MORNINGSIDE CHAMPIONS DAY SET FOR JAN. 26

Morningside College invites fans to join us in celebrating our 2018 NAIA Football National Championship at Morningside Champions Day on Saturday, Jan. 26. The recognition event for the football team, basketball games, and swimming meet will be free of charge and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to wear their Morningside gear.

“Winning the 2018 NAIA Football National Championship is a truly historic moment for Morningside College that has been built on years of hard work and dedication from all of our student athletes, coaches, and athletic staff across all sports and beyond,” said Morningside College President John Reynders. “Champions Day is not only a celebration of what the football team and coaches have accomplished this year, but a celebration of everything that led to this achievement – including the incredible support we have from fans in Sioux City and around the world.”

Morningside Champions Day will kick off hosting the GPAC wrestling duals. Morningside will take on Dakota Wesleyan at 10 a.m., Midland at 11:30 a.m., and Northwestern at 1 p.m. in the Hindman-Hobbs Center. Admission to the wrestling meet is $8 for adults and $3 for children. Men’s and women’s swimming will also be in action in the Hindman-Hobbs Center beginning at noon as they take on Simpson College. Admission to the swim meet is free.

A basketball doubleheader kicks off at 2 p.m. in Allee Gymnasium. The #8 Mustang women’s basketball team will face #1 Dakota Wesleyan, followed by the #2 Mustang men’s basketball team facing #18 Dakota Wesleyan at 4 p.m. Admission to both basketball games is free.

After the basketball games and a short intermission, Morningside will host a celebration event for the 2018 NAIA Football National Champions in Allee Gymnasium. Fans will have an opportunity to take photos, congratulate and hear from players and coaches, and celebrate Morningside’s first national football championship and undefeated season. Merchandise will also be available for sale. Admission is free.

Start time for the football recognition program is estimated for 6:15 p.m. Fans who do not attend the basketball games but wish to attend the celebration event for the football team should note that parking and seating may be limited.