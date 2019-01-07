IOWA ABLE BODIED MEDICAID RECIPIENTS MAY HAVE WORK REQUIREMENT

The Iowa Legislature convenes next Monday, and Republicans say they may pursue a policy to require most “able-bodied” Iowa adults enrolled in Medicaid to work.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake says it could help ease the worker shortage in Iowa.

OC…….in the workforce.” :12

The Trump Administration has given states the go-ahead to impose a work requirement for Medicaid recipients.

Seven states have adopted the policy and eight other states have submitted requests for federal approval of the move.

In 2018, Republicans in the Iowa legislature began reviewing bills to require “childless” adults who are Medicaid recipients and receive food stamps to work or engage in volunteer activities if they are able.

Upmeyer says the policy has not been labeled a top priority for Republicans this year, but it may be considered.

OC……..productive to do.” :12

Iowa Republicans will again determine what gets debated because the G-O-P won a majority of seats in the House and Senate in November.

Radio Iowa