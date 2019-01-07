All-American RB David Montgomery Enters Name For NFL Draft

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State two-time All-American running back David Montgomery, who became the eighth player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons this fall, decided today he will enter his name for the 2019 NFL Draft and forgo his final season of eligibility at Iowa State.

Montgomery announced his decision on Twitter this morning.

“The last three years have been nothing short of amazing,” Montgomery wrote via Twitter. “From the first day I stepped onto campus in Ames, it has felt like home. From the roar of the crowd at Jack Trice Stadium, to the quiet of studying for exams, to the warmth that has been shown to me by Cyclone fans, I could not have asked for anything better than my experience at Iowa State. It has truly been the best decision of my life.”

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Montgomery was a key part of Iowa State’s resurgence on the gridiron the past two seasons, helping the Cyclones to back-to-back 8-5 marks with his dependability and durability in the backfield.

The two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection ranked third in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in rushing, averaging 101.3 rushing yards in 12 games in 2018. He reached the 100-yard mark seven times during the season, tying for third on ISU’s season list, and led the team with 13 touchdowns.

“The impact David had on the Iowa State football program, this University, and our great community is impossible to quantify,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “He will be remembered as one of the all-time greats to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his legacy will extend far beyond the field. He truly led the culture change within our walls, helping establish a ‘We Before Me’ mindset. We couldn’t be more excited for David and his family as he takes his next step in his journey.”

Montgomery was named First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus for the second-straight season after leading the nation in forced missed tackles for the second year in a row according to the organization. He set the season record of 109 forced missed tackles in 2017.

Montgomery, who was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award in 2018, will go down as one of the greatest running backs in school history thanks to his toughness and versatility. He also recorded 71 receptions in his career, ranking fifth all-time among Cyclone running backs.

He ends his brilliant Cyclone career ranking sixth in career rushing yards (2,925), third in career 100-yard rushing games (15) and eighth in career rushing touchdowns (26).

Montgomery is looking to become the first Cyclone running back drafted in the NFL since Troy Davis in 1997.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.