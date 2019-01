SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS AFTER SATURDAY STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO PEOPLE FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS STABBED IN THE SIDE DURING AN ALTERCATION WITH TWO SUSPECTS AT 1808 BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 NORTH JUST AFTER 12:30A.M.

THE VICTIM WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR 41-YEAR-OLD KORI HEWITT AND 20 -YEAR-OLD ETHAN HEWITT, BOTH OF SIOUX CITY.

THEY ARE ALSO SEEKING A GRAY 2011 CHEVY SILVERADO WITH IOWA LICENSE PLATE C-L-A 3-2-6.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.