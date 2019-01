MINNESOTA MAN ARRESTED AT WARREN’S STORM LAKE APPEARANCE

DEMOCRATIC MASSACHUSETTS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN’S APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY TOOK PLACE WITHOUT ANY PROBLEMS IN SIOUX CITY SATURDAY, BUT THAT WASN’T THE CASE LATER IN THE DAY IN STORM LAKE.

WARREN SPOKE TO A GROUP OF SUPPORTERS IN THE LOBBY OF THE ORPHEUM THEATER SATURDAY MORNING HOSTED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

BUT LATER IN STORM LAKE, POLICE TOOK A LAKEFIELD, MINNESOTA MAN IN CUSTODY WHO WAS SHOUTING AT HER APPEARANCE IN THAT CITY.

STORM LAKE POLICE SAY 58-YEAR-OLD RANDAL THOM WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

POLICE SAY THOM ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO ASSAULT OTHERS IN ATTENDANCE AND WAS VERY VOCAL.

WARREN ANNOUNCED LAST MONDAY THAT SHE’S FORMING AN EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE FOR THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.