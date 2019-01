A FIRE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING CAUSED SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE TO A VACANT DUPLEX IN THE 100 BLOCK OF MARKET STREET ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE JUST BEFORE 5AM AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE STRUCTURE.

NO ONE WAS INSIDE THE BUILDING, AND FLAMES COMING FROM A NATURAL GAS METER AT THE BACK OF THE BUILDING ADDED A COMPLICATION TO THE FIRE.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON THE SCENE FOR AROUND FIVE HOURS.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE