SIX APPLY FOR COUNTY JUDICIAL MAGISTRATE POSITION

SIX ATTORNEYS HAVE APPLIED TO BECOME A WOODBURY COUNTY JUDICIAL MAGISTRATE.

ATTORNEYS ANGELA KAYL OF LAWTON, THERESA RACHEL, DAN VANDERLINDEN, GRETCHEN COOPER, MOLLY JOLY AND BRYAN GOODMAN, ALL OF SIOUX CITY, WILL INTERVIEW FOR THE POSITION FRIDAY.

THE VACANCY WAS CREATED WHEN MAGISTRATE DANIEL P. VAKULSKAS BECAME AN ASSOCIATE DISTRICT COURT JUDGE LAST YEAR.