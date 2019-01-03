GRASSLEY ELECTED SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa is now third in the line of presidential succession following the vice president and the speaker of the House of Representatives.

That’s after the Senate unanimously chose Grassley to be Senate president pro tempore.

The post has historically been bestowed upon the senior member of the majority party in the Senate..

Grassley said. “I may only be three heartbeats away from the Oval Office, but my heart is and always will be in Iowa and here in the U.S. Senate.”

Grassley was first elected to serve Iowans in the U.S. Senate in 1980 and has represented the Hawkeye State there for 38 years.

The only other Iowan to hold the office was Sen. Albert B. Cummins, who assumed office in 1919, 100 years before Grassley assumed the role.