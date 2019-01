A COLLISON BETWEEN A PICK UP AND A SEMI PULLING A GRAIN TRAILER AROUND NOON THURSDAY HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A CROFTON, NEBRASKA MAN.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 28-YEAR OLD KYLE MUELLER DIED THURSDAY WHEN HE ATTEMPTED TO TURN HIS SOUTHBOUND PICKUP LEFT ONTO 898TH ROAD.

THE PICKUP WAS STRUCK BY THE SEMI DRIVEN BY 28-YEAR-OLD SCOTT HOWARD OF NORFOLK.

MUELLER WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HOWARD WAS NOT INJURED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.