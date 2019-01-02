SOUTH SIOUX POLICE GIVE BACK TO COMMUNITY

South Sioux City Police presented a pair of check donations to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Ed Mahon says one was for money his officers raised for “No Shave November” which was actually a two month fundraiser:

:15

That donation from 15 officers including the chief, totaled $1000.

Mahon says the beards now come off:

:10

The 2nd contribution came from October’s Pink Patch” campaign led by police Sgt. Jeanette McFee, a breast cancer survivor:

:20

That effort raised another $1094 dollars from local and online sales of pink police patches and pins.

All of the money stays local with ther Nylen Cancer Center using the funds for their patient assistance fund.