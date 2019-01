IT’S NOT GOING TO BE LONG BEFORE THE FIRST POSSIBLE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR THE 2020 ELECTION SHOWS UP IN SIOUX CITY.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL HOST MASSACHUSETTS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN AT AN ORGANIZING EVENT THIS SATURDAY MORNING AT THE ORPHEUM.

WARREN ANNOUNCED MONDAY THAT SHE’S FORMING AN EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE FOR THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.

THE DOORS OPEN AT THE ORPHEUM AT 8:30AM AND THE FREE EVENT BEGINS AROUND 9:30 SATURDAY MORNING.

