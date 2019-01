WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS BEGAN THE NEW YEAR BY ELECTING A NEW CHAIRMAN.

OUTGOING BOARD CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT NOMINATED HIS SUCCESSOR:

OC………5-0. :11

KEITH RADIG WILL HAVE SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SERVE AS VICE-CHAIRMAN WHEN HE CANNOT PRESIDE OVER MEETINGS.

TAYLOR, SUPERVISOR MATTHEW UNG, COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS AND COUNTY TREASURER MIKE CLAYTON WERE ALL SWORN IN TO NEW TERMS IN OFFICE BY CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER.