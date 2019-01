A QUIMBY, IOWA WOMAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED AFTER HER VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A DEER IN CHEROKEE COUNTY ON SUNDAY EVENING.

THE CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS 21-YEAR-OLD CHRISTINA LOUISE MARTIN WAS AIRLIFTED TO AN AREA HOSPITAL AFTER THE ACCIDENT WHERE SHE DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

INVESTIGATORS SAY A DEER RAN ONTO THE ROAD AND CRASHED THROUGH THE WINDSHIELD OF THE S-U-V MARTIN WAS DRIVING ON HIGHWAY 31 WEST OF SILVER SIOUX ROAD.