We will soon know the fate of a Le Mars man charged with first degree murder in the 2016 stabbing death of his sister.

Judge Jeffrey Neary presided over the bench trial of Thomas Bibler, and says he will release his verdict on January 18th at 10am in Plymouth County District Court.

Bibler is accused in the stabbing death of his sister, Shannon Bogh, on June 11th of 2016.

The trial began in July of 2018, recessed for three months and wrapped with closing arguments in early November.