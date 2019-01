WOODBURY COUNTY’S STUB GRAY SHOOTING RANGE AT THE LITTLE SIOUX PARK NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE IS NOW CLOSED FOR THE WINTER SEASON.

THE RANGE CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY AND WILL RE-OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON MARCH 1ST.

INDIVIDUAL OR FAMILY ANNUAL PERMITS ARE AVAILABLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE FOR 450-DOLLARS THROUGH THE COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD WEBSITE AT WWW.WOODBURYPARKS.COM.