NEBRASKA LAWMEN ENGAGE IN TWO SHOOTOUTS WITH SUSPECT

A Nebraska man is hospitalized and facing charges after engaging authorities in two shootouts New Year’s Eve and allegedly stealing a sheriff’s department vehicle in Howard County.

Authorities say a deputy tried to pull over the suspect’s vehicle late New Year’s Eve in a traffic stop on a rural intersection north of Elba.

The suspect, 30-year-old Luke Lefever of Broken Bow, fired at deputies with a handgun.

During the exchange, Lefever gained access to a sheriff’s department vehicle and fled south.

The cruiser spun out and a second exchange of gunfire took place with Lefever fleeing on foot.

Numerous Nebraska State Patrol troopers and area police and deputies arrived and set up a perimeter.

The State Patrol SWAT unit deployed in a light armored vehicle and with a patrol helicopter tracked Lefever to a creek bed where a K-9 was used to help take him into custody.

Lefever had sustained a gunshot wound to his left forearm and was showing signs of hypothermia.

He is hospitalized in Lincoln with numerous charges pending against him.

No officers were injured during the shootout and pursuit.