ERNST LOOKS AHEAD TO 2019 SESSION

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who is a combat veteran, says one of her top legislative accomplishments this past year was a collaboration with one of the Senate’s most liberal Democrats.

The legislation directs the military to take steps to track, treat and prevent brain injuries among soldiers.

The Pentagon is now required to include information about recognizing brain injuries in its regular training sessions for soldiers.

In 2019, Ernst will for the first time be serving in a politically-divided legislative branch.

Meanwhile Elizabeth Warren announced Monday that she is taking the first major step toward running for president.

The Massachusetts Democrat says she’s forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 campaign.