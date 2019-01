U.S.S. SIOUX CITY AMONG TOP FEATURE STORIES OF 2018

WHILE POLITICS DOMINATED MUCH OF THE NEWS IN 2018, THERE WERE PLENTY OF OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST.

SIOUX CITY WAS HONORED IN NOVEMBER WITH THE COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP AT THE NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND.

MARY WINNEFELD, THE SHIP’S SPONSOR, GAVE THE ORDER FOR THE CREW TO MAN THE SHIP:

THE SHIP WILL BE BASED OUT OF THE NAVAL STATION IN MAYPORT, FLORIDA.

BACK IN MAY, AN EXPLOSION DAMAGED THE ANDERSON FARMS GRAIN ELEVATOR IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS A GAPING HOLE WAS BLOWN INTO THE TOP AND SIDE OF THE STRUCTURE WHICH RESULTED IN SEVERAL NEIGHBORHOOD RESIDENTS BEING DISPLACED UNTIL THE BUILDING WAS DEMOLISHED ABOUT A MONTH LATER:

THERE WERE LOTS OF BUILDING PROJECTS IN SIOUX CITY INCLUDING A START OF CONSTRUCTION ON A NEW HOTEL NEXT TO THE CITY’S CONVENTION CENTER.

KINSETH HOSPITALITY SPOKESMAN BRUCE KINSETH TALKED ABOUT HIS COMPANY’S PLAN AT A JUNE GROUNDBREAKING:

THE CITY COUNCIL ALSO GUARANTEED FUNDING FOR A RENOVATION OF THE WARRIOR HOTEL THAT WAS ANNOUNCED LAST DECEMBER.

ACROSS THE RIVER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, CONSTRUCTION BEGAN ON HO-CHUNK’S FLATWATER CROSSING RIVERFRONT HOUSING DEVELOPMENT.

HO-CHUNK C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THAT AREA WILL CONTINUE TO GROW FOR YEARS TO COME:

SEABOARD TRIUMPH BEGAN A SECOND SHIFT AT THEIR HOG PROCESSING PLANT.

BUSINESSES OPENED AND CLOSED IN SIOUX CITY, AND INCLUDED TWO OF SIOUX CITY’S HOT DOG RESTAURANT’S MAKING NEWS.

GEORGE’S HOT DOG SHOP ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD CLOSED AFTER 43 YEARS.

MILWAUKEE WIENER CELEBRATED A CENTURY OF BUSINESS THOUGH, WITH A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION IN OCTOBER.

CO-OWNER JOHN ELIADES SAYS THEIR CUSTOMER BASE EXTENDS BACK FOR GENERATIONS:

THOSE WERE SOME OF THE MANY STORIES COVERED BY KSCJ NEWS IN 2018.