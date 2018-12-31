STAY SOBER IF YOU’RE DRIVING NEW YEAR’S EVE

Area safety officials are warning drivers not to get behind the wheel if you plan to drink on New Year’s Eve.

Fred Zwonechek, Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, says if you drink and have a good time, make sure you have a designated driver to take you home:

OC……..any alcohol. ;12

Zwonechek says drunk driving remains a serious problem:

OC……….would disappear. ;11

The Nebraska State Patrol as well as 22 police departments and 28 sheriff’s offices will have extra officers out for the final holiday of the annual “You Drink and Drive, You Lose” campaign.

Nebraska suffered 71 alcohol-related traffic fatalities in the last year.

Nebraska Radio Network