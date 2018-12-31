SIOUX CITY NEW YEAR’S FIREWORKS REGULATIONS

Some Sioux City residents will be ringing in the New Year with fireworks today and tonight.

City code allows fireworks to be used on your own property or a property where written permission is given from 1pm this afternoon until 12:30 a.m. tonight….ending 30 minutes after the New Year begins.

Setting off fireworks in a public park, city owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or alley is strictly prohibited.

The discharge or possession of fireworks on city property will be subject to a $500 simple misdemeanor, $250 on private property.

No person under the age 18 shall purchase, possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision.

Sky lanterns are NOT allowed in Sioux City.

If you have any questions regarding the use of fireworks, please call Sioux City Fire Rescue at 279-6377.