SIOUX CITY SEARS TO CLOSE IN MARCH

SIOUX CITY’S SOUTHERN HILLS MALL IS LOSING ITS MAJOR EASTSIDE ANCHOR DEPARTMENT STORE AT THE END OF THIS COMING MARCH .

SEARS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY AFTERNOON THE CLOSING OF EIGHTY MORE SEARS AND K MART STORES AROUND THE COUNTRY INCLUDING SIOUX CITY, OMAHA, AND LINCOLN STORES.

A LIQUIDATION SALE WILL BEGIN AT THE STORES IN TWO WEEKS.

THE ADJOINING AUTO CENTER WILL ALSO BE CLOSING.

THE PREVIOUS CLOSING OF YOUNKERS IN AUGUST LEAVES ONLY THE J.C.PENNEY STORE AS THE REMAINING ANCHOR ON THE WESTSIDE OF THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL.