LAWTON FIREFIGHTER WAS 1ST TO RESPOND TO SIOUX FALLS PLANE CRASH

A VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER FROM LAWTON, IOWA WAS THE FIRST PERSON TO RESPOND TO THE SCENE WHEN A SMALL PLANE CRASHED IN A SIOUX FALLS NEIGHBORHOOD ON THURSDAY.

AMY NIEWOHNER WAS VISITING RELATIVES TWO HOUSES AWAY FROM WHERE THE SMALL PLANE STRUCK THE GROUND AND BURST INTO FLAMES:

NIEWOHNER’S FIREFIGHTER TRAINING THEN TOOK OVER AS SHE RAN TO THE CRASH TO CHECK FOR SURVIVORS:

SHE WAS JOINED BY ANOTHER NEIGHBOR WITH A FIRE EXTINGUISHER, AND THEY STARTED CHECKING NEARBY HOMES TO SEE IF ANYONE ELSE WAS INJURED:

SIOUX FALLS FIRE CREWS SHOWED UP A FEW MOMENTS LATER AND BEGAN FIGHTING THE BLAZE WITHING 10 MINUTES OF THE CRASH.

NIEWOHNER SAYS IT’S WAS MIRACULOUS THAT MORE PEOPLE WEREN’T INJURED:

THE CRASH ON TUESDAY KILLED 68-YEAR-OLD VAUGHN AND JOANN MEYER OF SIOUX FALLS.