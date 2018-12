LANDFILL BLAST REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE IDENTIFIED ONE OF THE VICTIMS IN THURSDAY’S EXPLOSION AT THE SIOUX CITY LANDFILL.

60-YEAR-OLD ROBERT BIEDERMAN SUSTAINED BURN INJURIES IN THE EXPLOSION AT THE OFFICE AND RECEIVING BUILDING.

HE IS HOSPITALIZED IN SERIOUS BUT STABLE CONDITION AT AN AREA HOSPITAL WITH THE SECOND UNIDENTIFIED MALE VICTIM.

BOTH ARE EMPLOYEES OF GILL HAULING, WHICH OPERATES THE LANDFILL.

THE LANDFILL REMAINS CLOSED WHILE DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING IS ASSESSED AND THE EXACT CAUSE OF THE EXPLOSION IS DETERMINED.

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS MAY BRING BULKY WASTE, ELECTRONICS AND APPLIANCES TO THE L.P. GILL LANDFILL OFF HIGHWAY 20 NEAR JACKSON, NEBRASKA IN THE INTERIM.

