GOVERNORS MAKE FRIENDLY WAGER ON ALAMO BOWL

As Iowa State University’s football team prepares to take on Washington State University for the Alamo Bowl, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Washington Governor Jay Inslee have raised the stakes with a friendly wager on the game.

Reynolds has pledged to send Iowa delicacies if the Cougars prevail.

Iowa’s Vande Rose Farms and Lynch Family Foundation will donate bacon and other pork products to Olympia’s Thurston County Food Bank.

Governor Inslee has wagered a feast of Ivar’s famous clam chowder to Iowa’s Northeast Iowa Food Bank in the event of an Iowa State victory.

Reynolds says both Iowa and Washington state are used to being No. 1 in agriculture – apples for Washington and corn, eggs and hogs for Iowa, but only one state can be No. 1 in this bowl game.

She says with an estimated 25,000 fans traveling to Texas to cheer them on, the Cyclones will bring home the win in the Alamo Bowl.