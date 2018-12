CONE PARK RE-OPENS WITH PLENTY OF SNOW FOR TUBING

MOST OF SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK WILL RE-OPEN TO THE PUBLIC TODAY (FRIDAY) FOR TUBING AND ICE SKATING.

CITY PARKS OFFICIALS SAY ENOUGH SNOW WAS MADE OVERNIGHT FOR THE MAIN TUBING HILL TO RE-OPEN FOR ALL REGULARLY SCHEDULED SESSIONS TODAY.

THE WIND WAS NOT BLOWING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION FOR THE BLUE BUNNY HILL THOUGH, SO THAT SECTION OF THE PARK REMAINS CLOSED.

THE PARK HOPES TO RE-OPEN THE BLUE BUNNY HILL ON SATURDAY.