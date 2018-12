BOYS & GIRLS CLUB EXPANDS TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUX CITY HAS EXPANDED TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

LINDSEY BUTLER IS MANAGING THE CLUB ACTIVITIES ACROSS THE RIVER:

FOR NOW THE CLUB WILL OPERATE TWO DAYS A WEEK AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL, BUT BUTLER SAYS THAT WILL INCREASE AS THE SOUTH SIOUX MEMBERSHIP GROWS:

ANY SIOUX CITY MEMBERS MAY USE THE SOUTH SIOUX FACILITY AT NO EXTRA CHARGE AND THE SAME POLICY APPLIES FOR SOUTH SIOUX MEMBERS WHO WANT TO VISIT THE PEARL STREET BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB.