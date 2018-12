AN EXPLOSION AT THE SIOUX CITY LANDFILL SENT TWO PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE LANDFILL AFTER AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE TOOK PLACE IN A BUILDING THERE AROUND 12:10PM.

AUTHORITIES AT THE SCENE SAID THE INJURIES TO THE VICTIMS WERE NOT LIFE THREATENING AND THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY CONTAINED.

INVESTIGATORS WERE STILL AT THE SCENE THIS AFTERNOON AND THE CAUSE OF THE BLAST HAD NOT BEEN DETERMINED.