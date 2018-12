HOME HEATING FIRE SAFETY TIPS FOR COLDER TEMPERATURES

A MILD DECEMBER WILL SOON GIVE WAY TO COLDER WINTER TEMPERATURES AND MANY RESIDENTS WILL LIKELY BE USING SPACE HEATERS TO HELP KEEP THEIR HOME WARM.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THEIR ARE PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE WITH HOW YOU USE THOSE HOME HEATING DEVICES:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS TODAY’S MODERN SPACE HEATERS ARE MUCH SAFER THAN OLDER MODELS, BUT STILL MUST BE USED PROPERLY:

HE SAYS THOSE PEOPLE WITH GAS FURNACES AND FIREPLACES ALSO HAVE TO BE AWARE OF THE THREAT OF CARBON MONOXIDE IN THEIR HOME:

THERE ARE COMBINATION SMOKE ALARM AND CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORS AND RODRIQUEZ REMINDS EVERYONE TO TEST THEM MONTHLY AND MAKE SURE THE BATTERIES ARE GOOD.

HE SAYS FAMILIES SHOULD ALSO HAVE AN ESCAPE PLAN AND DESIGNATED OUTDOOR MEETING PLACE IN CASE A FIRE WOULD TAKE PLACE IN THEIR HOME.