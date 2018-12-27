DAUGAARD LOOKS BACK AT 8 YEARS IN OFFICE

Dennis Daugaard is finishing his final days as the Governor of South Dakota.

The two term Republican is retiring because of term limits, and says the strength of the people of South Dakota helped him deal with challenges he faced in office such as the Missouri River floods of 2011:

In farewell comments he issued, Daugaard thanked his cabinet, staff and state employees for their efforts, and acknowledged his Lt. Governor, Matt Michels:

Daugaard’s parents were both born deaf, and he says their hard work inspired him to succeed in life through hard work:

Daugaard says many South Dakotans carry those same values with them and set that same example every day.

He says it has been his great honor to be governor and he knows the state’s best days are still yet to come.