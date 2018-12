THE ONGOING RAIN HAS CAUSED THE CITY TO CLOSE CONE PARK FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT DAY.

CITY PARKS OFFICIALS SAY THE RAIN CREATES UNSAFE TUBING CONDITIONS AND IS HARD ON THE EQUIPMENT.

ANYONE WHO PRE-PURCHASED TICKETS FOR TODAY’S OR WEDNESDAY’S TUBING SESSIONS WILL RECEIVE A REFUND.

CITY OFFICIALS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER AND MAKE A DECISION ON FRIDAY’S SESSIONS TOMORROW MORNING.