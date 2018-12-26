SIOUXLAND UNDER RARE DECEMBER FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THURSDAY

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Iowa, northeast Nebraska, and southeast South Dakota from 6pm Wednesday through late Thursday night.

The watch area includes Woodbury, Dakota and Union Counties, as well as most of northwest Iowa and Dixon county in northeast Nebraska.

One to two inches of rain is expected over the area through Thursday morning, and runoff will cause many rivers to rise through the day on Thursday.

Portions of the Little Sioux, Floyd, Rock and Big Sioux Rivers may rise above flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

Other smaller rivers and streams may also flood into Thursday due to the heavy rain.