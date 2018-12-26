The employees of the Sioux County Jail are among six county jails in Iowa being praised for going “above and beyond” the minimum state standards for those facilities.

Delbert Longley, the chief jail inspector for the Iowa Department of Corrections, selected the jails as the 2018 “Best of the Best” award winners.

OC……….bad happens. :21

The awards were recently handed out at an annual banquet held by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies’ Association.

Longley commended all six for being responsive to the needs of inmates.

OC…….second-class citizen. :13

The jails also scored high marks for cleanliness.

OC……..for staff. :14

Another priority for Longley is making sure the county employees keep “thorough and complete” records of all jail proceedings.

OC……..very, very important. :10

Besides Sioux County, the other top jails are located in Madison, Shelby, Iowa, Dubuque and Marshall counties.