SECOND FATALITY CONFIRMED IN SIOUX FALLS PLANE CRASH

Sioux Falls Police now say two people died when a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in that city.

Captain Loren McManus confirmed a second fatality at a news briefing Wednesday morning.

McManus says the two people killed were the only occupants of the single-engine plane that crashed between four homes about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No one on the ground was injured.

He said the debris field stretches for several blocks.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says residents of two of the four houses that were evacuated following the crash have not returned to their homes.

Authorities have not released the identities of those who died.

