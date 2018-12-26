PLANE CRASHES IN SIOUX FALLS NEIGHBORHOOD (Update)

Sioux Falls officials say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed in a backyard in that city Tuesday evening, leading to the evacuation of four homes.

City Emergency Manager Regan Smith says the person who died was on the plane when it crashed in the 4200 block of South Birchwood Avenue around 5 p.m.

Smith says officials worked through the night at the crash scene and a fire at the scene was extinguished within minutes.

He says two homes suffered significant damage and two more were affected by debris.

Smith wasn’t able to say if all the houses were occupied when the crash occurred.

He says the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the crash site starting today (Wednesday).

More information will be released at a 10:30am news conference.

Updated 8:45am 12/26/18

—————————————-

A single-engine airplane has crashed into a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, neighborhood, leaving at least one person dead and four homes evacuated.

Authorities say the person who died in Tuesday evening’s crash was an occupant of the aircraft.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith says officials got reports of exterior damage to one home.

Smith says officials worked through the night at the crash scene and a fire at the scene was extinguished within minutes.

The exact number of people in the plane and homes wasn’t immediately clear.

Photo courtesy CBS News