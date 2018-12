ONE DEAD IN CHRISTMAS DAY NEBRASKA CRASH

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND FOUR OTHERS INJURED AFTER A THREE VEHICLE CHRISTMAS DAY CRASH IN CEDAR COUNTY NEBRASKA ON HIGHWAY 81.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS AN SUV COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH A PICK UP AT MILE MARKER 208 AROUND 6PM TUESDAY EVENING, WITH ANOTHER SUV THEN STRIKING THE FIRST ONE.

THE DRIVER OF THE SOUTHBOUND PICK UP, 82-YEAR-OLD MARJORIE NOVAK OF HARTINGTON, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

SHE WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.

THE DRIVER OF THE NORTHBOUND SUV, AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE FROM YANKTON, WAS TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE SECOND NORTHBOUND SUV WAS DRIVEN BY 52-YEAR-OLD BRENDA SALTZMAN OF SIOUX FALLS.

SALTZMAN AND HER TWO PASSENGERS WERE TAKEN TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.