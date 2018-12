MONONA COUNTY ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A MOORHEAD MAN

A MOORHEAD, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT CHRISTMAS EVE SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF SOLDIER.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD CLINT BOTHWELL DIED WHEN HIS PICKUP TRUCK ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES MONDAY NIGHT AT 260TH AND HIGHWAY 183 NEAR SOLDIER.

BOTHWELL WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS EJECTED FROM HIS VEHICLE.

HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.