LE MARS GEHLEN BAND TO PERFORM AT ALAMO BOWL

The Iowa State Cyclones football team won’t be the only unit from Iowa to take the field at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday evening.

The Gehlen Catholic Marching Band of Le Mars will be on the field performing at halftime.

The band is under the direction of Paul Niebuhr, who says it’s the sixth time Gehlen has performed at a college bowl game:

His wife Lisa serves as Gehlen’s Development Director and will accompany her husband and the marching band on their tour:

Paul says Gehlen Catholic will also compete in a marching band contest in San Antonio:

He says there will be a total of around 20 bands nationwide from various size schools participating in the Alamo Bowl festivities.

The 37 members of the Gehlen Catholic Marching Band will sport new uniforms during the game.