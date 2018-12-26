HIKE IN THE NEW YEAR AT STONE STATE PARK

Sioux City’s Stone Park is one of more than two dozen Iowa state parks that will host a First Day Hikes next Tuesday on New Year’s Day.

The hikes are free and guided by park staff.

Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa D-N-R’s State Parks Bureau, says hikers get the chance to experience the quiet beauty of nature in winter as well as spectacular views and a host of cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks.

OC………..those resolutions” ;18

Coffelt says the hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family, in addition to learning about the parks.

OC……”a new friend” :19

The Stone Park hike is for three miles and begins at 10am New Year’s Day.

Participants should meet at the park entrance located 150 yards inside the east entrance off Talbot Road and Memorial Drive.