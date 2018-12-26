CITY OFFERS TWO OPTIONS FOR DISPOSING OF YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

Now that Christmas has come and gone, many of you will be thinking of how to dispose of your Christmas tree in the next couple of weeks.

Sioux City will accept Christmas trees for curbside collection during the first two weeks of January.

Trees should have all decorations removed and be cut into four foot lengths.

A single use waste sticker will not be necessary for Christmas trees during this two-week time frame.

Trees may also be taken to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and dropped off in the lower parking lot through Sunday, January 13th.

Those trees must be completely clear of decorations and flocking, and no plastic bags.

Wreaths will not be accepted.

The trees will be chipped and used on trails throughout the park.

The nature center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road which is Highway 12.