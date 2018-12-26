CBS SHOW LEADS TO MORE TIPS ABOUT HUISENTRUIT CASE

Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ News “48 Hours” earlier this month.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says his department received at least two dozen calls and emails since the episode aired December 15th.

Brinkley didn’t comment on the information in the tips, citing the ongoing investigation. But says he hopes the exposure from the program will help spur more people to come forward with information.

Huisentruit was 27 when she went missing on her way to work back on June 27th, 1995, to station KIMT in Mason City.

Investigators have never found Huisentruit, who was declared legally dead in 2001.

No one has ever been charged in her disappearance.